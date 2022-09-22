The Macleay Argus

Robert Inglis awarded Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Inglis was selected as the September winner of the Sportsperson of the Month award.

An impressive first season in the Macleay Valley Mustangs under-18's team has awarded Robert Inglis the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month title for September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.