Robert Inglis awarded Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

An impressive first season in the Macleay Valley Mustangs under-18's team has awarded Robert Inglis the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month title for September.
Robert moved up from the under-16s Smithtown Tigers this year to have his first crack in the senior competition.
Macleay Valley Mustangs under-18s coach Robert Fernando said it's been an amazing breakout season for him.
"Rob's been really electrifying for us this season," he said. "He loves the broken play, and he's not far behind Shane Davis-Caldwell in tries scored this year.
"He has quickly become an integral part to the team this season, we have all really enjoyed having him in the side, and I really think he's one to watch."
The Mustangs under-18's side came second on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder, just four points behind the Port City Breakers.
After defeating the Breakers for the first time in the semi-finals, the Mustangs are preparing to do it all again at Old Bar on Saturday (September 24) when they face Port City in the Group 3 Rugby League grand final.
Robert's mum Mariki Caldwell has watched him grow as a rugby league player and said she's "amazed" at how well he's played this season.
"He amazes me every game," she said. "He's a really good team player, and that's what I've noticed throughout his footy career. From little league to under-18s, he's just a great team player and it goes a long way on the field."
While Robert is currently tearing the fields in rugby league, Mrs Caldwell said he could also be strapping on some AFL boots in the near future.
"He's great in everything he does," she said. "He's looking to play AFL soon, so I'm just happy to let him decide where he wants to go in sport at the moment."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in October 2022, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
