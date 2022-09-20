The South West Rocks Football Club has celebrated their 40th anniversary with two premierships, winning both the men's and women's Football North B grand finals.
The two games were played at the South West Rocks Sporting Field on Saturday, September 17.
The men's side defeated Wauchope Axemen 4-0, while the women's squad defeated Port Saints Foxes 1-0.
South West Rocks Football Club president Darren Appleyard said it was a proud moment for the club as they celebrated both wins with the community.
"It was a really good way to finish our 40-year club celebration," he said. "It was also a really special moment to have both teams playing their grand final at South West Rocks, and we're all really proud as a club."
The two grand final victories on the weekend acted as a nice send off to club life member Doreen Dickinson who, after being with the club for 22 years, decided this was her last season.
Appleyard said "it was amazing" to see the community gather at the field to support the club.
"The community spirit was fantastic, I've played in some grand finals before but that atmosphere was next level," he said.
"I would just like to thank the community for the support they have shown us not only during the season, but especially on grand final day."
