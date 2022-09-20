The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks win men's and women's Football North B premierships

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 20 2022 - 6:00am
South West Rocks Stingers celebrate their win on the weekend. Picture supplied

The South West Rocks Football Club has celebrated their 40th anniversary with two premierships, winning both the men's and women's Football North B grand finals.

