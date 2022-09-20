The Macleay Argus

Old Bar the sole southern side playing on Group 3 grand final day

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:22am
Macleay Valley Mustangs will battle it out in both the Group 3 rugby league reserve grade and under-18 grand finals at Old Bar on Saturday. Photo: Penny Tamblyn

Macleay Valley Mustangs will have two shots at glory when the Group 3 rugby league grand final program starts at Old Bar on Saturday morning.

