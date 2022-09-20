Macleay Valley Mustangs will have two shots at glory when the Group 3 rugby league grand final program starts at Old Bar on Saturday morning.
The Mustangs will be represented in both reserve grade and under-18s as no fewer than seven teams from the northern part of the group travel south.
Port City will be represented in three grades - league tag, under 18s and first grade while Wauchope has also progressed to the league tag decider.
Port Macquarie outlasted Forster-Tuncurry in last week's reserve grade final in Port Macquarie to earn another crack at the Mustangs.
Old Bar Pirates will be the only southern side in action. The Pirates tackle Port City in the first grade encounter. Taree City (league tag and under 18s) and Forster-Tuncurry (reserve grade) all bowed out when beaten in last Sunday's finals at Port Macquarie.
This will be the first time the grand final has been played at Old Bar and the first time since 2013 a match in the finals series has been held there.
It will also be the first Group Three senior grand final since 2019. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic while the 2021 season was cut short when the State went into lockdown.
The gate for last Sunday's preliminary final at Port Macquarie was $7900, the highest of the finals series so far. Gate for the minor semi at Tuncurry was just under $6000 while it was $6500 for the major semi at Port Macquarie.
Wauchope and Port City kick off the action on Saturday from 10.30 in the league tag decider. Macleay Valley and Port City clash in the under 18s from noon while Macleay and Port Macquarie Sharks will meet in reserve grade from 1.30. The first grade match between Old Bar and Port City will be underway from 3pm.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.