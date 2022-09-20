The Macleay Argus
Gladstone man arrested over service station armed robbery

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 20 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:38am
Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly

A Gladstone man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Port Macquarie service station armed with what is believed to be a tyre iron.

