The Macleay Argus

NSW double demerits are in force ahead of public holiday to mourn Queen

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:22am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

DOUBLE demerits will be a royal pain for drivers caught breaking the law this week, with the harsher penalties arriving early due to Thursday's public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.