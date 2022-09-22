4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
These arable fertile acres and stunning home are a true delight.
With an enormously striking farm shed, and a plentiful water supply, the property lends itself to various uses but would ideally suit farming, horse enthusiasts or home business.
The stylish and immaculate four-bedroom home presents as new. It has modern bathrooms and a gorgeous kitchen with gas cooking and an office.
The home enjoys an excellent rear verandah overlooking the property and down to Dungay Creek.
This beautiful farmhouse is efficient and functional. Extra features include a double colour bond garage, solid steel cattle yards, and an established home orchard and veggie garden. There are two dams plus 122 meters of creek frontage.
Found only 12.5 Km from Kempsey CBD, this wonderful property has so much to offer in a highly sought-after location.
Enjoy rich soil and plenty of water. Explore agricultural pursuits, a home business, or an idyllic lifestyle and hobby farm.
