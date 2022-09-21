The Macleay Argus
Weather

Heavy falls, possible storms and flash flooding on Mid North Coast from Thursday, September 22

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:55am, first published September 21 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Airport at Aldavilla on Thursday morning, September 22. Screenshot from Kempsey Shire council live webcam

Update 11am Thursday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.