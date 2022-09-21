Update 11am Thursday:
A Severe Weather Warning is current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.
The weather system may cause flooding for the catchments listed from Thursday.
What the SES is expecting:
For minor flood warnings low-lying areas next to water courses may be inundated. Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged. In urban areas inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths. In rural areas removal of stock and equipment may be required.
Update 9am Thursday:
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Mid North Coast.
A deep low pressure system over northern NSW is causing areas of rain across the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers districts. The low pressure system, along with the rain, is expected to move offshore during Friday.
The rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 80mm, with isolated falls to 120mm are possible.
24-hour rainfall totals of 80-120mm, with isolated falls to 200mm are possible.
Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Dorrigo.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Wednesday 4pm:
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is monitoring a weather system that will likely bring moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across the Hastings from Thursday into the weekend.
This unsettled weather brings with it some heavier rainfall in isolated areas increasing the potential for localised flash flooding.
As a result, residents, and visitors to the Mid North Coast, including the Coffs Coast, Kempsey, Nambucca, and the Hastings; along with Coutts Crossing and the Upper Hunter should take extra care to review their flood plans and to prepare for possible flash flood impacts and storm conditions.
SES Superintendent Joanna Jones advises that river catchments remain full and any storm or weather event can lead to possible flash flooding.
"The NSW SES urges all residents and visitors to take the time now to review their properties and prepare them for storm activity by clearing their gutters, removing dead branches and any loose items around their properties," she said.
"Flash flooding can occur anywhere at anytime in storm or heavy rain events - if the culvert or causeway has water in it - don't risk it. If it's flooded, forget it."
NSW SES volunteers are always well prepared and ready to assist their local communities, however working together leads to better outcomes for the whole community.
"Make sure you know your risk, have an up-to-date emergency plan and emergency kit. Preparing early will save you vital time during an emergency," Supt. Jones said.
The BoM is predicting between 35 and 50mm of rain for Port Macquarie on Thursday and a chance of a thunderstorm.
The forecast is similar for Kempsey, with up to 50mm of rain expected. Minor flooding along the Macleay River is also predicted.
For more information on NSW SES visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency assistance in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.
