This diagram shows the groundwater level for the past 30 days with the blue graph showing the depth of water below the Mount Point, which is where the laser that takes the reading is mounted, the red graph showing the height of water above the Australian Height Datum (AHD) which is the official height metric based on the average of sea levels from 1966-68, and the green graph showing the depth of the water below ground level at the location of the meter. Picture provided