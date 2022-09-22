Stuarts Point groundwater update show that rainfall measures at the site is currently less than anticipated with more rainfall focused on the central to upper catchment.
A Stuarts Point groundwater update from 9am Thursday 22 September states that:
A water and sewer staff member will be at the Stuarts Point water plant each day checking on site conditions and local rainfall with staff on standby to establish and run the pumps.
All available pumps have been moved to the Stuarts Point water treatment plant with all hoses loaded onto trucks ready for deployment should they be needed.
Council staff and emergency services are monitoring the situation on the ground and through groundwater level monitors.
Residents are advised to monitor conditions at their own properties and act accordingly. If groundwater is covering household septic tanks, residents are should minimise the use of water in their homes including showers and toilets.
Wet weather could dampen traveller's plans for today's (September 22) public holiday.
Qantas flights departing and arriving to Sydney airport have been impacted by strong winds and bad weather with one flight travelling from Port Macquarie Airport to Sydney having been delayed for over an hour.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said that Port Macquarie Airport has been experiencing disruptions to services today due to an extensive east-coast low which is affecting flight schedules.
"Port Macquarie Airport runway is open and serviceable, however Sydney in particular is experiencing significant delays which is impacting incoming and outcoming flights from Port Macquarie," they said.
"There are also some disruptions to the Brisbane route."
Delays at the airport could continue into tomorrow due to the forecasted rain.
Local caravan parks and other accommodation have also been keeping track of the weather forecast.
Crescent Head Holiday Park staff member Felicity Fitzgerald said that some visitors have left because they are scared of getting flooded in again.
"We had a couple of cancellations this morning as well due to the same thing," she said.
"People are just worried about getting stuck in here."
Ms Fitzgerald said that it had been pretty steady with the rain all morning at the park but was prepared if the weather took a turn for the worse.
"With our track record, we're pretty good at our protocols with this sort of weather."
