A family fun night may be the Kempsey Swimming Club's last chance as membership numbers take a dive.
The club's community meeting held earlier this week failed to attract the membership needed to prevent the club for folding in the near future with key committee positions still needing to be filled.
Club president Tim Smith said that the new initiative to hold two family fun nights hopes to engage potential members on a "fun level" with free food, traditional swim events as well as games for kids to play.
"I don't think anyone will turn up to a meeting knowing that they'll take a position," he said.
"We're hoping that [people] might go 'my kids are going to get engaged in this so maybe I can help out'
That's sort of the thought behind it anyway."
The Kempsey Swimming Club has had a long and rich history in the Macleay Valley.
First beginning 90 years ago, the club has been responsible for overseeing major swimming events as well as up to $75,000 worth of upgrades to facilities and equipment at the Kempsey Swimming pool.
Since COVID-19 however membership numbers have sunk with the club in need of a new president, vice-president and secretary.
Community meetings earlier this year have failed to draw in the numbers needed for the club to continue and if key positions aren't filled, weekly club night activities are likely to be cancelled.
Mr Smith said he hopes that the family fun nights will be an opportunity for people to see the value in the club moving forward.
"I think that's where community sport is currently across the board," he said.
"People like the idea of their kids participating in events but they don't seem to care that much about how they're run and they rely obviously on volunteers to do that."
If a meeting following the last family fun night is well supported, Mr Smith said that the club may be able to get through the season.
"We're holding onto hope," he said.
"We've tried a lot of last ditch efforts but this is definitely the last roll of the dice."
The family fun nights will be a free entry event held at 6pm on the Tuesday 11th of October and Tuesday 18th of October at Kempsey McElhone Swimming Complex.
