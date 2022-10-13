The Macleay Argus

Steve Bewley will return to Crescent Head with an impressive scar following a surfing injury in Panama

October 13 2022
Steve Bewley surfing on July 1 at Outer Dumpers where he obtained a serious injury just two days later. Picture supplied.

Steve Bewley didn't buy a return ticket when he left for a new life in Central America, but a serious surfing injury means he returns to Australia with a new lease on life.

