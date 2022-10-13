Steve Bewley didn't buy a return ticket when he left for a new life in Central America, but a serious surfing injury means he returns to Australia with a new lease on life.
Mr Bewley left his life in Crescent Head in March this year to start a new adventure on the other side of the world.
As an experienced carpenter and passionate surfer, with many years experience in both skills, Mr Bewley planned to build a home for himself in Nicaragua, help his brother build one in Bocas del Toro, and to spend the time in between surfing.
Four months after leaving Australia, and just one day before he planned to start building for his brother Alex, Mr Bewley obtained a serious injury that took away this dream.
He had cleared the land in Nicaragua he purchased with friends five years ago, before the wet season set in and he decided to meet his younger brother Alex on a Caribbean island off Panama.
The brothers spent a month together before planning to get to work on Alex's block of land.
On the morning of July 3, 2022 Steve rose early, left his brother sleeping at home, and headed out for what he now knows would be his last surf for a long time.
"It was the first week the swell had been any good since I got to Panama and I knew the next day I was going to be getting back on the tools, so I wanted to get out there," Mr Bewley said.
He paddled out at the break 'Outer Dumpers', where the waves are "thick, heavy and powerful". After half an hour in the water, he caught his third and last wave of the day.
Mr Bewley has been surfing for thirty years, and has had plenty of 'wipeouts' in his time. There was nothing out of the ordinary about the way he came off this particular wave.
"I came out of the barrel and the lip just sort of clipped me and I fell forward. As I hit the water my arm went numb," he said. "I couldn't feel it. I got back on my board and started paddling. I was looking at my arm working, but I couldn't feel it at all".
With something clearly not right, Mr Bewley attempted to return to shore.
Yelling out in pain to the man who caught the wave before him, he paddled to the calmer water of the channel for help.
He thought he'd dislocated his shoulder and the stranger believed he may have pinched a nerve, until Mr Bewley turned his head and was struck by "an unbelievable pain". He knew then it was something more serious.
"Every time I moved my head I had this huge, sharp pain down my arm," he said.
The fellow surfer assisted him out for the ocean, got his motorbike and took him to the hospital on the island.
"The pain was unbelievable, I'd never felt anything like that".- Steve Bewley
Mr Bewley described the first hospital on the island of Bocas del Toro as "hell on earth".
Not knowing the extent of his neck injury, Mr Bewley was made to stand, rather than laying down and after hours of waiting, he was eventually given a neck brace.
A specialist was called in to look at an X-ray of his neck. She didn't like what she saw.
Bewley was told to travel to the main land for further testing, a trip that would require two ambulances and a boat ride.
After numerous scans, some administrated incorrectly, and being kept overnight with no food or fluids, it wasn't until the following day that Mr Bewley was treated as someone with a serious injury when it was confirmed that his neck was broken.
After a lack of assistance and communication by the hospital staff, Mr Bewley felt neglected. Concerned, he thought 'I need to get out of here'.
A local woman and friend of the Bewley brothers was able to organise a private ambulance which took all three of them on a five-hour journey on dirt roads and over mountains to the city of David.
It was here, Mr Bewley said, that he "finally received the help he needed". Four days after breaking his neck he underwent a twelve-hour surgery.
The days leading up to and following are still difficult for Mr Bewley to talk about.
With his spinal cord and the ability to walk again at risk, a specialised machine that could monitor his nerves' response during surgery was requested. Without it, the specialists would not know the success of the operation until he woke up.
Before leaving Australia, Mr Bewley paid $1200 for six months travel insurance cover.
He estimates his time spent in hospitals and recovery for his broken neck would have cost upwards of $175,000 Australian dollars.
The surgery on it's own was $75,000 USD.
It cost $300 USD per night spent in hospital, and the private ambulance which got him there was $1200 USD.
Accommodation for a month, physiotherapy, doctors visits, scans, his mother's flights from England, and his brother's expenses were all covered by Mr Bewley's insurance.
Now that he is back on Australian soil, Mr Bewley is no longer covered, however he believes the insurance made it possible for him to get back home.
"It was the insurance lady on the phone who told me I needed to stay on my back and shouldn't be moving. The doctors originally didn't give me this information."
Mr Bewley said he will be recommending travel insurance for years to come.
"Especially if you're surfing, you just have to get travel insurance. I would be in such a worse place now than I am because I decided to take out insurance. [It's] one of the smartest things I've ever done."
Steve Bewley is expected to make a full recovery.
After ten weeks in a neck brace, he has started physiotherapy and acupuncture sessions and is making progress.
While the decision to return to Australia was an emotional one, Mr Bewley is grateful to be working with specialists in Sydney.
"As for me being cared for, it's the best place for me to be," he said.
However, he plans to move back to Crescent Head, where he is happiest, as soon as he is able.
