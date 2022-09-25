The Macleay Argus

Man dies; another charged over alleged assault in South West Rocks

By Newsroom
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:52am, first published 12:24am
A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers today. Picture, Google Maps

A man has died, and another man has been charged following an alleged assault on the Mid North Coast overnight.

