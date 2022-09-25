Man dies; another charged over alleged assault in South West Rocks

A man has died, and another man has been charged following an alleged assault on the Mid North Coast overnight.
Shortly after 11pm on Saturday (September 24), emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way, South West Rocks, after reports a man had allegedly been punched to the face outside a licenced premises and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended and located a 45-year-old man unconscious at the scene.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.
A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers today (September 25).
Following inquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at a home in South West Rocks about 12.40am and was taken to Kempsey Police Station.
He was charged with assault causing death and refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Bail Court today (September 25).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.