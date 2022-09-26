With 10 minutes left in the decider the Breakers held a 14-8 lead following a try by their best player, second rower Josh Power and a goal to clever five-eighth Billy Sprague. However, with just three minutes left on the clock Davis-Caldwell sent a long cutout pass that winger Dennis Quinlan did well to control and then dash over and score in the corner. Davis-Caldwell then ensured the game would go into extra time with a brilliant sideline conversion.

