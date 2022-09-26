OFF the boot it didn't look too flash, however, the field goal attempt by Macleay's Shane Davis-Caldwell was good enough to earn the Mustangs a 16-15 win over Port City in the Group Three Rugby League under 18 grand final played at Old Bar.
The game went into overtime and then golden point after the sides were locked at 14-14 at the fulltime and then 15-15 at the end of extra time.
In the first set of golden point the Mustangs had field position. Davis-Caldwell received the ball on his 22 and managed to steer the ball between the posts to secure the premiership for the Kempsey combination. It was a dramatic conclusion that what had been a gripping game - the best of the grand final program.
Davis-Caldwell was named player of the match and it was a deserved honour for the promising halfback.
The Breakers completed the season-proper unbeaten but lost to the Mustangs in the major semi. Port then crushed Taree City in the final to set up the grand final showdown.
With 10 minutes left in the decider the Breakers held a 14-8 lead following a try by their best player, second rower Josh Power and a goal to clever five-eighth Billy Sprague. However, with just three minutes left on the clock Davis-Caldwell sent a long cutout pass that winger Dennis Quinlan did well to control and then dash over and score in the corner. Davis-Caldwell then ensured the game would go into extra time with a brilliant sideline conversion.
Heavy clouds were rolling in as the game started and just before halftime the heavens opened, with steady rain falling during the halftime break. However, this didn't detract from the spectacle.
The Breakers had the perfect start after the Mustangs made an error in the first set. Halfback Mitchell Kemp worked a play on the short side following a scrum win and fullback Tyrone Flanagan raced over unopposed out wide.
However, Macleay hit back when centre Luke Calthorpe pushed his was over from short range and then hit the lead when Davis-Caldwell found a gap to dive over. Both conversion attempts were astray and it was 8-6.
Sprague levelled the scores with a penalty midway through the second half before Power's determined try that saw the Breakers back in the lead. That looked to be enough to ensure the Breakers would finish premiers until Quinlan's late try and Davis-Caldwell's conversion.
The Mustangs regained the lead following a Davis-Caldwell field goal in extra time. However, the Port City gained possession in a handy position and worked play into the Mustang territory where, with nine seconds on the clock, Sprague banged over a field goal, locking up the scores yet again.
That sent the game into golden point and Davis-Caldwell produced the match winner.
