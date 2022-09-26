The South Kempsey Pressure Sewer Scheme was officially opened today at the South Kempsey Employment Lands Hub.
The scheme built by Kempsey Shire Council in partnership with Eire Constructions was made possible through a $2.32 million grant provided under the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies Fund.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said that scheme was about jobs and new industry.
"You don't understand how important having the infrastructure for water and sewerage is to create jobs and opportunity," Ms Pavey said.
"Most of the money spent is underground, nobody gets to see bright and shiny new things but it's fundamentally important to allowing projects to happen.
If you don't have good water and sewerage, you don't have projects."
The new sewer scheme not only aims to attract more industries to the area but also to reduce costs for local businesses.
In the past, businesses in the area had to rely on septic tanks to be pumped with some requiring a truck to come out once a day during busy periods.
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville said that the land where the septic systems are will now be available for employment operations thanks to the new sewer scheme.
"[The new sewer system] is already being effective and it's bought more businesses to the South Kempsey Lands Hub which is a new industrial estate right here at the Slim Dusty Interchange," he said.
"It's already having people saying 'I want to build here and put businesses out here' and that's increasing the employment for our shire and it's a wonderful thing that's happened.
It's a great investment from the Kempsey Council and NSW government."
The South Kempsey Pressure Sewer Scheme is just one of many major sewerage infrastructure projects that are planned in the shire.
Kempsey Shire Council water and sewer manager Wes Trotter said that other sewerage works such as the Willawarrin treatment plant and the Crescent Head wastewater treatment plant should be tendered before the end of this year with Willawarrin nearing the end of it's design and approval stage.
The Stuarts Point sewerage scheme is still in the process of gaining approval from the state government which it still needs in order to issue an expression of interest for tenders.
The scheme which has been granted $6.63 million in funding from the NSW Government's Regional Water and Waste Water Backlog Program, aims to eliminate odors and water quality issues associated with onsite sewage management systems.
In the past, flooding in the area has resulted in septic systems discharged into residential areas.
"Flooding will still occur until we have a stormwater/drainage solution for that area," Mr Trotter said.
"The only thing the sewerage treatment plant and the whole scheme will improve is that there will be no contamination in that floodwater."
The scheme has been in the works since December 2018 when council first resolved to pursue the construction of a wastewater treatment plant near Stuarts Point.
Mr Hauville said that the project had experienced hiccups and problems beyond the council's control and that the delay had been due to an undetermined land claim by the local Aboriginal people.
"They had a right to make that claim but the determinations are not happening.
"The state government really has to do a better job at making sure those claims are determined much more quicker than this.
It's holding up a lot of enterprises, not just council but a whole lot of other enterprises where there is a land claim and nothing can happen until that's determined."
