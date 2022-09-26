The Macleay Argus

Raising of the flags marks the start of the Mid North Coast's surf life saving season

By Newsroom
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
The Patrol 1 team kicked off the season at South West Rocks. Picture from South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club

Surf life saving clubs from Macksville-Scotts Head to the Camden Haven are back on patrol again.

