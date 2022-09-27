Macleay locals are said to have responded appropriately to the recent wet weather and flooding with an SES rescue required for a man who was not from the area.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall was issued for the Mid North Coast on Thursday (September 22) with a minor flood warning later issued for the Macleay River.
Bridges crossing the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey closed and Kempsey Shire Council closed flood structures.
Council also began active pumping at Stuarts Point on Thursday evening due to the heavy rainfall, rising groundwater levels and concern from the community.
By Saturday morning, river levels at Georges Creek, Bellbrook, Toorooka, Turners Flat, Sherwood Bridge and Kempsey Traffic Bridge were all reported to be falling.
NSW SES Kempsey unit media officer Greg Gill said that the those in low lying area knew how to respond to flooding and follow advice.
"They don't wait until they've got water around their ankles," he said.
"They know as soon as it gets to a certain height in Kempsey that they are going to have water around their houses and they respond to it.
Because it didn't get to the height it was originally predicted, there was less impact on the lower Macleay."
Mr Gill said that most people in the Macleay Valley followed official advice and warnings
"Because of how many floods we've had, [residents] generally will follow the advice of the SES," he said.
"And if they are asked to vacate their property, they will."
Despite the preparations of locals, the NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit responded to reports of a vehicle and ten near the railway bridge at Kemp Street on Saturday morning (September 24).
A man who was reportedly not from the area had camped on private property overnight with two dogs only to be woken the next day surrounded by floodwater.
NSW SES flood rescue operators from both Kempsey shire and Gladstone units attended the scene, with flood boats used to assist the man.
The heavy rain and flooding arrived the week before NSW SES moved to a new warning system.
The Australian Warning System (AWS) will be a new, nationally consistent system for flood and tsunami warnings.
Beginning this Friday (September 30), AWS three system approach will include the location of the hazard, the type of hazard, range of action statements to guide action by the community and the warning level.
The three warning levels consist of:
An incident has started. The public should stay up to date in case the situation changes and monitor conditions
Conditions are changing and you need to start taking action such are preparing to evacuate or isolate to protect you and your family
The highest level of warning indicated to member of the public that they may be in danger and need to take action such as evacuation immediately.
Mr Gill said that the Macleay community will continue to be prepared for the predicted wet spring and summer with the wide promotion of the new system.
"People will become familiar with it...if and when an event happens because it's very clear and precise of what they need to do."
The wet weather and a subsequent hail storm kept officials busy but by Saturday (September 24) 12pm SES NSW issued a final flood warning and said that no further flooding was expected in the Macleay River.
This week saw higher totals of rainfall recorded in parts of the Mid North Coast with the Kempsey Airport weather station recording 82 millimeters.
As of Monday morning (September 26) the following river crossings and roads are open:
The following crossings and roads are currently closed:
