It's hard to believe Shane Davis-Caldwell is still only a teenager.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs halfback had ice running through his veins on three separate occasions throughout a chaotic finale to the Group 3 rugby league under-18 grand final on Saturday.
The end result was a gripping 16-15 win for the Mustangs over minor premiers Port City Breakers, but it was all thanks to the right boot of Davis-Caldwell.
"It was the best feeling ever and I've won a few junior comps, but this was the best by far because it's my last year of under-18s," he said.
With three minutes remaining in the match and his side trailing 14-12, the talented halfback landed a sideline conversion which levelled the scores and sent the match into extra-time.
He then put the Mustangs in front in the first half of extra-time before the Breakers drew level to send the season decider into golden point.
Davis-Caldwell's 30-metre field goal then sailed through the posts two minutes into that period which started the celebrations.
"It swung away a bit, but as soon as I saw it come off my foot I knew it was going over. I sort of hit it on the side, but I knew it was going through," he said.
But to give his side a shot at stealing the premiership after the Breakers led 14-8 with three minutes to go, Davis-Caldwell had to land a last-minute sideline conversion.
Despite missing two previous shots at goal, he landed the one that mattered the most - and didn't he let the spectators on the other side of the fence know about it.
"I copped a lot from the sideline and as soon as I got it, I turned around and gave it back to them," he said.
"I don't even know what went through my head to be honest, but I was pretty nervous taking the kick."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.