Although the weather has been all over the place these last few weeks plenty of fishos have taken advantage of fishing the better weather days.
Fingers crossed that with the start of the school holidays, everyone gets a chance to wet a line and catch some fresh fish.
In the rivers, the water is a little muddy from the recent downpours.
But this hasn't stopped some great catches of fish being caught.
The Hastings River and Macleay River are producing some great school mulloway further up in the systems.
It seems that mulloway numbers are currently higher with the significant rain we have had compared to when we were in drought.
I wonder if there is much research surrounding this.
In Lake Cathie, there are reports that there has been the odd flathead and bream caught at the top of high tide.
It seems to be very quiet fishing off the beaches this week or maybe anyone catching fish is keeping it top secret.
Let's hope with the change of season we start to see some better conditions for beach fishing.
On the rocks this week I saw some nice catches of mulloway in the floodwater off the northern breakwall in Port Macquarie.
With a spring forecast of heavy rain, I would definitely be trying to fish for a mulloway after the heavy downpours.
I'm still getting reports of drummer from the gaol at South West Rocks all the way to Crowdy Head along with the odd bream and luderick.
During the week South West Rocks produced some great snapper, kingfish and pearl perch offshore.
For those game fishos who braved the weather over the weekend and got to sea there was still the odd striped marlin caught out wide.
Looking at the forecast for over the long weekend there is decent south-east swell predicted so be careful crossing those bars.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) installed the fish aggregating devices (FADs) last week ready for the upcoming summer fishing season.
FADs are GPS-tracked floating buoys anchored to the ocean floor.
They are designed to attract fast growing pelagic fish species such as mahi mahi, marlin and wahoo.
FADs are funded by money raised from the NSW Recreational Fishing License Fee.
You will find our closest FADs off South West Rocks, Hat Head, Port Macquarie, Laurieton and Crowdy Head.
The GPS coordinates can be found on the Department of Primary Industries website.
