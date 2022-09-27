The Macleay Argus

What's Biting: snapper, kingfish and pearl perch offshore

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
September 27 2022 - 6:00pm
This week's photo is courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait 'n Tackle, and is of Rhys Dutton with a Mulloway weighing in at 15kg, caught on a squid

Although the weather has been all over the place these last few weeks plenty of fishos have taken advantage of fishing the better weather days.

