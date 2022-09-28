The Macleay Argus

Staff needed in Macleay holiday hotspots but employers say no one wants to work

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 5:30am
Co-owner of The Heritage Cafe Tracey Little, is finding it hard to hire staff and believes that young people are comfortable on government funding. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

As the school holiday crowds stream in to South West Rocks, filling up car and caravan parks, it's no surprise to see "Staff Wanted" signs plastered around town.

