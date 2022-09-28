As the school holiday crowds stream in to South West Rocks, filling up car and caravan parks, it's no surprise to see "Staff Wanted" signs plastered around town.
When the rain holds off, holidaymakers queue for hospitality hotspots and the business owners and their staff feel the strain.
A popular spot for out-of-towners is Back Creek with visitors rigging up their fishing rods, hiring stand-up paddle boards, snorkelling, swimming and, of course, taking on the traditional bridge jump.
Barista at Back Creek Café and Restaurant Ruby Byrne, says they are under-staffed considering how busy it is.
Ms Byrne has worked at the venue for over two years and says she notices the lack of staff around spring and summer school holidays.
However, she enjoys the busy periods regardless of needing the extra set of hands.
Another "Staff Wanted" sign is taped to the closed doors of South West Rocks Seafood as staff keep their heads down preparing for the lunch rush.
With food and beverage venues under pressure, family members of local business owners are doing their part to help.
The one man show, Grant Pearson of Gman Sushi, says his 13-year-old daughter owes him a day's work for a recent shopping spree.
While Margaret Shubert, who runs the popular Shoey's Bakery, is grateful for her granddaughter Jade, a qualified nurse who has offered to help out for the holiday period.
Laura*, who started working for Ms Schubert from age 14, has recently returned from a Europe trip and also offered to get behind the counter again for the peak period.
"Having Laura help out before heading back to Queensland has saved me big time," Ms Shubert said.
"I would have been in a lot of trouble without her. And my permanent staff are just fantastic."
Ms Schubert has noticed one road bump to hiring staff is the regular request for cash in hand, which she says she "will simply not do".
Co-Owner of The Heritage Café Tracey Little, has also noticed the increased demand for cash payments by job seekers so that they can continue to receive government funding.
"I think the government is to blame. They have their whole system wrong. COVID-19 has made all these people think 'I don't actually need to work'", she said.
"The thing I don't understand is, I work full time, but I still struggle to pay the bills, and there's young ones driving around in fancy cars, getting their nails and hair done... where's all the money come from?
"The government need to wake up to themselves. They need to support the people that actually need the money."
Recently, Ms Little had 30 hours per week to give to a young girl looking for work, who declined and asked for no more than 20 hours so she could continue to receive government benefits.
Ms Little says she and her sister-in-law (who is also a co-owner) are lucky to be jacks of all trades while they actively look for staff, but struggle to find people who are willing to do the job.
"No one wants to wash up," she said, frustrated that young people are also refusing to work the register, take bins out and clear plates.
Owner of Full Circle Krystal Hennessy, says she's had issues finding staff in South West Rocks for the past seven years.
"Hospitality isn't seen as a profession. Everyone wants cash for a half done job," she said.
Ms Hennessy, who trained at The Hospitality School in the Gold Coast in 1997, where they "did theory upstairs and then came downstairs to actually serve people properly", believes young people aren't trained properly these days.
Over the years, Ms Hennessy has offered work experience to students, and has been disillusioned by their lack of knowledge.
"They turn up with booklets asking me if I have high gloss on the walls. They're not learning the basic skills like carrying plates," she said.
Moving to a new shopfront on Memorial Avenue on September 28, Ms Hennessy currently runs a team of four staff, which she predicts will need to grow as the business grows.
One popular café that can dub themselves the lucky ones is Sixty Degrees.
Owner Ann Sillapaporn is aware of the other venues looking for staff, but say they are a "full house".
She predicts the topped up team of locals will continue on past the holiday season.
