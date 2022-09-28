The Macleay Argus

Group 3 rugby league chairman Wayne Bridge prepares to step down from position

Updated September 28 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge has confirmed he is stepping down from the position at the next annual meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.