The Macleay Argus

Pedestrian trapped and seriously injured as car reverses into South West Rocks Post Office

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:40am
A crime scene is established by police after a car smashes into the post office, hitting a pedestrian at South West Rocks. Picture Ellie Chamberlain

A man has been seriously injured after being struck and pinned by a car that has destroyed the front of the South West Rocks Post Office.

