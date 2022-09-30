The Macleay Argus

Driver at centre of South West Rocks Post Office crash released, investigation continues

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 12:27am
The front of the South West Rocks Post Office was damaged in the accident. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A man injured when a car reversed into the South West Rocks Post Office has been discharged from hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Mid North Coast Health District.

