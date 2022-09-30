A man injured when a car reversed into the South West Rocks Post Office has been discharged from hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Mid North Coast Health District.
The 27-year-old had been waiting outside the building for his wife around 10am Thursday (September 29). when he was struck by a Holden Commodore and rammed against the front of the building.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The 81-year-old driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene but was stopped by members of the public and later arrested by police.
He has since been released pending further inquiries.
The Crash Investigation Unit is in charge of the investigation.
Despite the extensive damage, the town's Post Office is expected to return to normal business hours after the Long Weekend.
A spokesperson said that repairs should not impact business.
"We'll be open nine to five as usual from Tuesday," they said.
This isn't the first car to drive into the post office but it is the first known to have resulted in an injury.
