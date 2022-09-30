'I know where you live': a digital horror story

The purpose of the exercise is twofold; I want to show young journalists how easy it is to find and contact someone for a story and I want to highlight the importance of protecting sources - and themselves. There are so many ways someone can get information about you online; from Instagram to Pinterest, ABN records, Land Title records, Electoral Office enrolments, Development Applications, petitions, court lists, and of course we leave the key in the front foor whenever we post to Facebook.