Double demerits will be in force across the Hastings for the second consecutive weekend as more police are out and about for the annual Labour Day public holiday.
The extra penalties for speeding, seatbelt, helmet and mobile phone offences are now in play and will remain until 11.59pm on Monday.
Police say they will also target fatigued drivers and other traffic offences.
So far this year, 219 people have died in crashes on NSW roads - 154 of those in regional areas. For the same period last year, 195 people died in crashes in NSW - 139 of those in regional areas.
"We've sadly seen a number of examples recently of significant road-related trauma," Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.