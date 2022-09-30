The Macleay Argus

Double demerits return for Labour Day long-weekend, extra penalties

Updated September 30 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
Double demerits in place for Labour Day long-weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

Double demerits will be in force across the Hastings for the second consecutive weekend as more police are out and about for the annual Labour Day public holiday.

