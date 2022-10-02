It's one of the most challenging endurance races in surf sports.
But Ben Mockridge and Kyle Van Der Meulen will be fulfilling a childhood dream when they take on the Coolangatta Gold on October 15 and 16 - an event organised by Surf Life Saving Australia.
The event that began as a central theme for a motion film more than 35 years ago consists of a gruelling 41.8 kilometre long course race that covers the Gold Coast strip from Coolangatta to Broadbeach.
The pair, both 36-years-old, have been training at Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club and will be competing against each other in the same category.
They will test their limit when they take on the challenge for a 23km ski paddle, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board and 9km run.
Coming off the back of a win in the masters category at the Rainbow Gold held at Bonny Hills recently, Kyle said the Coolangatta event was a childhood dream he wanted to compete in and finish.
"It's something I've been working towards and something to push yourself towards," he said.
"In training we have been trying to emulate what you would do on the day and work up to it from 10km ski to 20km and put it all together."
As for Ben, he's no stranger when it comes to challenges like this, having also competed in the Rainbow Gold last year.
He also paddled from Port Macquarie to Crescent Head in December 2018 to raise money and awareness for the Save Life Donate Organs charity.
"I have wanted to go to the Gold since 2005 when they reintroduced it," Ben said.
"I watched it then as a kid and always wanted to do it.
"But we both had to buy a ski about a year-and-a-half ago and learn how to use it. That's been the biggest challenge as we have never ridden one before.
"The ski is still a challenge and it will be the biggest hurdle getting through it."
Meanwhile, the Kempsey-Crescent Head Nippers season will kick off October 23 at 9.30am.
There will be a swim proficiency session on October 16 at Crescent Head Aquatic Centre from 12.30pm.
All nippers need to complete a pool proficiency whether it's a float or a swim before hitting the beach.
This season the club plans on using the creek more for swimming and ironman challenges for all age groups.
Nippers registration is $25 per nipper and a parent must sign up for $20. Club caps (compulsory for under-8's and above) can be purchased for $20.
