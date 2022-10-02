Introduce your kids to a fun and therapeutic group drumming experience this school holidays. Get into the groove with this global percussion class designed for children to experience the transformational qualities of communal rhythm-making. It's for ages 6-12 and is on at Kempsey Shire Library from 10.30am October 6.
Storytime sessions have returned to the library and will be held in the Koala Cottage. The sessions include book readings, craft and often a musical activity. The sessions are designed for children aged 3 to 6 years and aim to develop early literacy skills in a fun and social environment. No bookings are required.
is a free hour-long, monthly cultural presentation at the Raleigh Hall, run by the Bellingen Community Arts Council. This month's presentation is Write Club on October 9. Bellingen based writers will be discussing "Mining our lives: Outtakes from a writing group - the good, the bad, and the bit s**t." Five local writers will share their process and practice over the past six years.
Over the past eight years, there has been a 43 per cent rise in reported psychological distress among young Australians aged 15-19. So how do we build trust and establish communication better in primary care with the youth of the Macleay Valley? Register now and join us for the next Kempsey Macleay Clinical Society on the 11th October from 6:00pm - 8:15pm at the Garden Bar in Frederickton. This meeting will focus on mental health and young people and the opportunities to empower and engage the youth of the Macleay Valley.
Celebrate International Day of People with Disability at Kempsey Shire Council's Glitz & Glamour Ball. This is an inclusive evening out to celebrate and enjoy being with others with disability. This is an 18+ event at the Slim Dusty Centre on Saturday, October 15 from 5.30am
Be transported into a world of incredible pieces presented by the Hastings Fine Art Society. This visual showcase of history, art and culture, highlighting the beauty of the Mid North Coast, is on display at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey until November 13.
Learn how to turn your food scraps into compost, and improve soil quality, reduce methane emissions and give your garden a boost. This composting workshop is on Saturday 12 November from 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Kempsey Library. This session is run in partnership with Midwaste, and is part of our National Recycling Week program.
After their highly successful "SPYCLUB", Valley Performers are ready to perform "The Gangster's Ball"- a Murder Mystery by American playwright, Richard Hingst. Set at Christmas time, during the roaring twenties, patrons are invited to dress in either a Christmas or 1920's theme. This theatre restaurant will be at the Macksville Ex-services Club from November 18. Tickets through the club.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
