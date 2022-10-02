Over the past eight years, there has been a 43 per cent rise in reported psychological distress among young Australians aged 15-19. So how do we build trust and establish communication better in primary care with the youth of the Macleay Valley? Register now and join us for the next Kempsey Macleay Clinical Society on the 11th October from 6:00pm - 8:15pm at the Garden Bar in Frederickton. This meeting will focus on mental health and young people and the opportunities to empower and engage the youth of the Macleay Valley.