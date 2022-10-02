The Macleay Argus

What's On: things to do and see on the Mid North Coast

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
The Rhythm Realm: Kempsey Library, October 6

Introduce your kids to a fun and therapeutic group drumming experience this school holidays. Get into the groove with this global percussion class designed for children to experience the transformational qualities of communal rhythm-making. It's for ages 6-12 and is on at Kempsey Shire Library from 10.30am October 6.

