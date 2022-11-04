The Macleay Argus

What's On: your rolling guide to community events around the Macleay Valley and beyond

By Newsroom
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 12:00pm
See how you can work with Kempsey Shire Council at the Frederickton business networking night. File picture

Business Networking: Frederickton, November 9

Take one night to find out how to grow your business next year. Kempsey Shire Council's "Your Council Your Business" networking night is on at the Garden Bar and Kitchen in Frederickton between 5pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 9. Discover opportunities for your small business to work with council, meet key council staff and receive your Small Business Toolkit.

