Take one night to find out how to grow your business next year. Kempsey Shire Council's "Your Council Your Business" networking night is on at the Garden Bar and Kitchen in Frederickton between 5pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 9. Discover opportunities for your small business to work with council, meet key council staff and receive your Small Business Toolkit.
Learn how to turn your food scraps into compost, and improve soil quality, reduce methane emissions and give your garden a boost. This composting workshop is on Saturday November 12 from 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Kempsey Library. This session is run in partnership with Midwaste, and is part of National Recycling Week program.
Be transported into a world of incredible pieces presented by the Hastings Fine Art Society. This visual showcase of history, art and culture, highlighting the beauty of the Mid North Coast, is on display at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey until November 13.
Trial Bay Gaol is set to be rocked by a music line-up featuring Jeff Martin (The Tea Party); Gimme The Fringe (The Living End); Steve Hart Allstars (featuring Hoodoo Gurus and Rose Tattoo) and more. Local Indigenous dancers will also perform. This is an over-18s event with shuttle buses running from local venues. Tickets on Moshtix.
Local authors, Annie Seaton and Fiona McArthur, will be interviewed by fellow author, Tamara McWilliam. Hear fascinating insights into the creative writing process, including how the natural beauty and rich history of outback and rural Australia inspired their novels. You can hear them at Kempsey Library in Elbow Street on November 24 between 11am and 12.30pm.
After their highly successful "SPYCLUB", Valley Performers are ready to perform "The Gangster's Ball"- a Murder Mystery by American playwright, Richard Hingst. Set at Christmas time, during the roaring twenties, patrons are invited to dress in either a Christmas or 1920's theme. This theatre restaurant will be at the Macksville Ex-services Club from November 18. Tickets through the club.
Male artists are exhibiting their work in the Coastline Art Hub in Smith Street Kempsey, until the end of November. There will be in-branch and on-social people's choice awards. Money raised is being donated to the Movember campaign for men's health.
See cars, bikes and trucks and enjoy the markets at the Macleay Motor Show 2022. It's on at the Kempsey Showground on December 10.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.