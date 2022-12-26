High schools across the Macleay Valley are currently exhibiting HSC major artworks at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey. The "Majors of the Macleay Exhibition" is a collaboration between four local high schools. It is free to view at the Nulla Nulla Gallery from now until Sunday February 12
Sit back, relax and enjoy the smooth sounds of Yhan Leal as the sun sets on the Macleay River this New Years Eve. He'll be performing at the Garden Bar & Kitchen at the Old Cheese Factory at Frederickton. Then, on New Year's Day, Darren Jack brings his signature powerhouse Rock 'n' Blues to the factory. Book through the venue's website or call 6566 8864.
Nambucca Valley Arts Council (NVAC) will open its next Artist of the Month exhibition on January 3. Called "Workshop Wonders" it will feature paintings by nine NVAC members who attended a November workshop run by Peta Coe and Keir Jamieson. The focus of the workshop was to experiment with acrylic paints, inks, collage, gels and other mediums. The exhibition will also display small scale pieces showing experimentation with Japanese Sumi ink and simple book making techniques. The exhibition will run until February 4.
Camp Creative is a unique summer school, retreat and creative community that annually springs up for one vibrant week in January. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to this joyful hive of productivity, experimentation and learning. It's a week of over 80 workshops in art, music, dance, craft, singing, photography, writing, drama, lifestyle and wellbeing. The camp is for all ages, from kids 5+ to adults. There are also live performances, a street party and open mic night. Details and bookings via the Camp Creative website.
It's Summer Show time again at the Art Space in Bonville Street Urunga. This is when every member can show their work. This is a salon-style show, with the walls and plinths full of wonderful local painting, sculpture, glasswork, ceramics and photographs. The Summer Show runs over Christmas and until January 29. The gallery is open from 10am-4pm every day except Christmas Day.
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking out the Macleay Valley markets guide.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
