The Macleay Argus

By Newsroom
Updated December 26 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Majors of the Macleay: Slim Dusty Centre

High schools across the Macleay Valley are currently exhibiting HSC major artworks at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey. The "Majors of the Macleay Exhibition" is a collaboration between four local high schools. It is free to view at the Nulla Nulla Gallery from now until Sunday February 12

Local News

