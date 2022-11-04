Gladstone painter and poet Liesel Arden is exhibiting a new body of work exploring states of being, shedding and becoming, as reflected through the Australian landscape. It runs from November 15 to December 4 at the South West Rocks Community Gallery. Liesel recently lived and worked in the Kimberley region where she spent much time painting "en plein air". The exhibition's official opening will be on November 19 between 4pm-6pm.

