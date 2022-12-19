Camp Creative is a unique summer school, retreat and creative community that annually springs up for one vibrant week in January. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to this joyful hive of productivity, experimentation and learning. It's a week of over 80 workshops in art, music, dance, craft, singing, photography, writing, drama, lifestyle and wellbeing. The camp is for all ages, from kids 5+ to adults. There are also live performances, a street party and open mic night. Details and bookings via the Camp Creative website.