The Macleay Argus

What's on around the Macleay Valley: things to do, places to go and people to see

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Majors of the Macleay: Slim Dusty Centre, now until February 12

High schools across the Macleay Valley are currently exhibiting HSC major artworks at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey. The "Majors of the Macleay Exhibition" is a collaboration between four local high schools. It is free to view at the Nulla Nulla Gallery from now until Sunday February 12, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.