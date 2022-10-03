Kempsey Shire Council is launching Round Two of its search for community leaders to help in times of natural disaster.
Nominated residents would work with local experts to help communities in the Kempsey Shire be prepared for natural disasters and emergencies.
Kempsey Shire Council's Better Together Network was launched in August and is a year-round program that aims to strengthen the communication flow between council and residents across the shire, particularly in times of need.
Beth Bickford, Council's Senior Recovery Officer, said the first round of Better Together Network meetings proved valuable.
"With residents, we workshopped community assets and identified several community leaders within those communities [who] can really make a difference in times of need," she said.
"Now it's time to get those leaders to their town's next Better Together Network meeting.
"Reach out and invite them to come along and share their expertise."
The next lot of meetings will include sharing the findings from the initial asset mapping workshop, and discussing what communication tools would work best in specific communities during a disaster.
"We'll look at the information we received and work with residents and agencies to strengthen this," Ms Bickford said.
"The Kempsey Shire is stronger when the community comes together to be better prepared. Everyone is welcome to join their local Better Together Network."
The next Better Together Network meetings include:
To find out more about the Better Together Network, visit council's website at ksc.pub/btn
The Better Together Network has been made possible through funding from Resilience NSW.
