The Macleay Argus
Council

Round Two in search for Macleay Valley's natural disaster leaders

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:12am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:00pm
Council's Senior Recovery Officer Beth Bickford presenting at the first Stuarts Point Better Together Network meeting. Picture supplied, Kempsey Shire Councl

Kempsey Shire Council is launching Round Two of its search for community leaders to help in times of natural disaster.

