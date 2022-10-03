The NSW Government is undertaking urgent repair and maintenance works on the former Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home near Kempsey
In a statement, a spokesperson for Create NSW said crews are working closely with members of the Stolen Generations through the Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation and with landowner, the Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The repair and maintenance work is to make the property safe and secure and to address the ongoing damage from weather and structural issues.
It is being undertaken in accordance with a site Conservation Management Plan and under the supervision and approval of an on-site Heritage Consultant with experience working with Aboriginal heritage and Kinchela Stolen Generation survivors.
The work, which is due to be completed in December, is part of the government's $3 million ongoing commitment to the Keeping Places program for former Aboriginal children's homes.
The program's aim is to ensure that the legacy and stories of the Stolen Generations are not forgotten.
The current work is being undertaken by a local building company contracted by the NSW Government with input from Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation and Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The company was selected against a criteria, including the involvement of Aboriginal contractors and workers and experience in quality community and heritage projects.
The procurement process was a competitive selected tender in line with the NSW Government's Procurement Framework.
The former Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home is owned by Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council and is historically significant.
The property is listed on the NSW State Heritage Register and under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974 (NSW) as an "Aboriginal Place".
