Urgent repairs and maintenance underway at site of former Kinchela Boys Training Home

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:21am, first published October 3 2022 - 1:00am
The site of the former Kinchela Boys Home. Picture, Google Mpas

The NSW Government is undertaking urgent repair and maintenance works on the former Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home near Kempsey

