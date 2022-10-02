Many visitors to Kempsey Museum ask about the history of the Settlers' Cottage in the Museum complex.
Now over 100 years old, it has survived by being utilised as a museum for over half of its life.
The cottage originally belonged to Ephraim Morris and his wife Bodilia who came from Maitland to the Macleay to farm around 1913.
Ephraim leased a 76 acre property (around 30 hectares) at Dondingalong, on the northern side of the intersection of present day Pipers Creek Road and Marys Bay Road, and the cottage was built for him by Joseph Simon, a teamster and carpenter.
The timber for the house was milled at Dangar and Watts sawmill, South Kempsey.
Joseph Simon had emigrated to Australia with his family from the German state of Nassau in 1855.
Ephraim Morris eventually purchased his property and passed away in 1940, his wife having predeceased him by two years.
They had no children and the property passed into the hands of the public trustee who sold it to the Le Brocq family.
In 1951, the house and land were sold to Jeffrey Earl Booth, a farmer of Austral Eden, who used the land as a flood refuge for his cattle in times of flooding on the Lower Macleay.
Arthur Earl Gill purchased the property in 1963 and after selling it in 1971, dismantled the cottage and moved it to Bloomfield where he rebuilt it as a museum next to his residence there.
The Beranghi Folk Museum, as it was called, was opened in 1973 and featured displays of Arthur and Gwen Gill's extensive collection of Australiana, antiques and local artefacts.
In 1977 Arthur made the decision to sell the museum and contents as it had become too much to maintain for himself and his wife.
Being a private collection, they were unable to obtain funding from any source for their Museum.
The Museum building and its contents were listed for auction in January 1977 and it appeared the building would be sold and moved away from the valley.
A last minute funding appeal however was made by members of the Apex, Rotary and Quota Clubs, supported by the Macleay Argus and the Macleay River Historical Society.
The appeal raised enough money to buy the building at a reduced price offered by Arthur and it was withdrawn from the sale to become part of the Kempsey Museum and Visitor Centre complex then proposed for the South Kempsey Park.
Architect Glenn Murcutt commented that he had been given "a really nice problem" and altered his design for the new Museum to incorporate the old cottage.
He sited the cottage so the visitors would move from a twentieth century building, through a courtyard, to an authentic Australian pioneer building.
The new plans involved situating the Museum and visitor centre complex in the southern side of South Kempsey Park instead of the original location fronting Middleton Street.
After the main buildings were complete, the former Beranghi Folk Museum was moved to its new location to become the Settler's Cottage.
Much work was required in restoring the Cottage, then furnishing it from the Macleay River Historical Society's collection, before the Settler's Cottage was officially opened on 25 May 1990.
