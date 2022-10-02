The Macleay Argus

Our History: how century-old Settlers' Cottage became a popular museum piece

By Phil Lee
October 2 2022 - 11:00pm
The former Beranghi Folk Museum moves to its final destination. Picture, Macleay Argus

Many visitors to Kempsey Museum ask about the history of the Settlers' Cottage in the Museum complex.

