The Macleay Argus

Dunghutti Connexions women's team wins the Koori Knockout grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dunghutti Connexions women's team won the Koori Knockout after defeating the Newcastle Yowies 8-6. Photo Supplied

The 50th anniversary of the Koori Knockout has been one to remember for the Macleay Valley after the Dunghutti Connexions took out the women's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.