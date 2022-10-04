The 50th anniversary of the Koori Knockout has been one to remember for the Macleay Valley after the Dunghutti Connexions took out the women's grand final.
In a close game that went down to the wire, the team eventually defeated the Newcastle Yowies 8-6 to win the 2022 Koori Knockout Tournament.
Dunghutti Connexions co-captain Simone Smith said it was a "surreal moment" to win her first Koori Knockout grand final.
"I've been in about five Koori Knockout grand finals and haven't managed to win one before, so this was a really special moment for me," she said.
"It was probably our best game out of the whole weekend, and I think our defence was what got us over the line in the end.
"The fact that we were able to hold onto the ball for the whole game and stick to our game plan was a huge success for us and led to us coming up with the win."
The victory was made even sweeter for Smith when she was awarded the Women's Player of the Tournament.
"It's a huge honour to have received it," she said. "I've been reflecting on it a bit today, and I honestly think it could've gone to anyone in our team, they all performed really well... but the whole experience has just been a bit surreal.
"I had my sister Christa playing with me as well which made the whole weekend that much more special."
Smith has been in her fair share of big games as a former Australian Jillaroos representative, NRLW player, and most recently Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach where she helped take out the inaugural North Coast Women's Rugby League premiership.
Related:
The Macleay Valley Mustangs were well represented in the Koori Knockout side, with Dominque and Colleen Lardner, Amelia Blair and Priscilla Archibald all playing a key role in the grand final glory.
Smith said the tournament and women's victory over the weekend is "a reflection of the local talent in the Macleay".
"I think these tournaments highlight the local talent we have here," she said. "We have a lot of talented people in the area, and it's always great to see these events promote the culture surrounding the game and draw those young players in.
"A massive thank you also goes out to everyone who's been involved in bringing the team together, we couldn't have gone as far as we did without their support."
While still revelling in the victory, Smith said the weekend also had some hardships following the recent passing of her nan.
"We are all going through a bit of a tough time, a few of us have lost really close family members, so we wore black arm bands to honour them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.