Elise Norton has been busy for the past few years and not just because of her handmade fleece cage liner and pet accessories business.
The Eungai Creek businesswoman is already highly decorated having made it to the top three in the Handmade Business award category at The AusMumpreneur Awards in both 2021 and 2022, and was listed as a finalist in six other categories.
Now her business Teacup Nethies is a finalist at the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards as well as three categories at the Roar Awards.
Mrs Norton said that she felt accomplished particularly making it to the finals at the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards.
"That was one we entered and we did not think we'd actually get anywhere with it," she said.
The road to success hasn't been easy for Mrs Norton.
Teacup Nethies' fleece cage liners initially started out of a need of her own.
"When I fell pregnant with my son, I was diagnosed with extreme morning sickness and I could not crawl out of bed," she said.
"So the idea of changing cages was just mortifying."
After her son was born 8 weeks early, Mrs Norton who had been working in aged care, had another set of challenges to face.
"I didn't want to go back to work," she said.
"I've always sewn my whole life and loved it.
And I've worked within rescues and different areas so I thought 'oh I'll give this a try'."
With help from her website design developer husband, the online business took off.
Fleece liners for guinea pig cages wasn't a new concept and was already popular overseas when Mrs Norton began her business.
But the niche products have stood out from the rest with their creative patterns.
"[Fleece liners] have been huge in [the guinea pig] world for a long time," Mrs Norton said.
"It turns out I'm not the only one who loves designer cages and themes and making it fun, especially with pets being more indoors now."
The fleece liners also appeal to eco-conscious customers who do not want to contribute to deforestation by buying wood shavings for their cages.
"It wasn't the original mindset but...after we kind of ran with that," Mrs Norton said.
"All our inserts and the absorbent layer in the middle is actually recycled materials."
On top of being a successful business owner, Mrs Norton can also tout the title of busy mum to three young children.
"Through COVID-19 we had all three kids at home," she said
"So I had one baby strapped on, the other toddler running around and then trying to homeschool as well as run a business."
Being a working mum has meant Mrs Norton has seen first hand the barriers that herself and others often face in the business world.
"You are fighting a corporate world which is generally originally designed for men," she said.
"It can be difficult and it can be trying but you just pull through and you keep going."
It's why events that acknowledge the hard work of small business owners is so important.
When Mrs Norton came second in her category at this year's AusMumpreneur awards, she was thrilled to just be apart of the mum focused awards.
"A mum of three young children and a successful business has always been a dream," she said.
"So to be acknowledged for your hard work is an amazing feeling."
