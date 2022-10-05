The Mid North Coast has a healthy population of Eastern Grey Kangaroos, and it seems, the majority of them want to live at South West Rocks.
If Crescent Head has all the rabbits, the Rocks has all the roos.
With development on the rise, and urban areas encroaching on kangaroo habitat, we're truly starting to notice the co-existence between wildlife and people in South West Rocks.
During the recent season, Saturday sports games were regularly stopped with kangaroos taking over the field.
I recently experienced my very first 5pm traffic jam in South West Rocks with kangaroos bouncing down the road rather than cars.
The mammals are seen camping out on front lawns, dodging golf balls on the green, and sunbaking in the dunes. They're everywhere.
As a local, I can confidently say the overall consensus is that we love our thriving kangaroo community. What we're not fond of, however, is how confident they're getting when food is involved.
While the town's kangaroos are found throughout our streets, campgrounds and beaches, the popular hotspot for many years has been Little Bay.
The National Park beach is textbook beautiful.
Ask any resident where they take out-of-town friends visiting to show off their town, and Little Bay will be on the list no doubt.
Especially when international visitors are involved, because this is the spot to meet the famous Australian animal. (You know, the one we all rode to school as kids).
In the thick of school holidays, we're reminded of how friendly our local kangaroos are. They comfortably hop towards tourists, anything but camera-shy.
It is a sight to see thrilled visitors give them a scratch behind the ear and get cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.
What is a more concerning scene is the frantic picnic pack-up as locals and visitors are surrounded by the wild animals.
It's not the first time humans have created their own problem. We've fed these kangaroos in the past and now they're hungry for more, and they're not shy about showing it.
When the food comes out, so does their feistiness. They're not above snatching sausage sandwiches from children's hands.
I personally have had to shake kangaroo claws from my shoulders as I sat to eat salad.
This time last year, one jumped into the back of a friend's ute to steal a banana, surprisingly not deterred that we were there. When relaying this quirky story to a neighbour, she told me about the time one got into her campervan when she had her back turned.
While human-food is harmful to a kangaroo's health, feeding the kangaroos also increases risk of injury to humans.
Locals, along with National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) are pleading with holiday makers to refrain from feeding the friendly kangaroos, to keep everyone safe, especially children during school holidays.
A spokesperson from NPWS says it is important to remember that kangaroos are wildlife and feed on native grasses and herbs. Unnatural food sources can create unbalanced kangaroo numbers, sickness and aggression.
"Kangaroos are mostly docile, but can be unpredictable when they feel threatened. The greatest risk is in areas where people have altered kangaroos' natural habitat and feeding patterns, where their instinctive fear of humans is lost because people have fed or handled them," the spokesperson said.
While kangaroos and humans share South West Rocks as their home, there is no need to share food, too.
