Property of the week: Lot 1 and 25 Smith Street, Kempsey

October 6 2022 - 1:30pm
  • Lot 1 and Lot 25 Smith Street, Kempsey
  • Auction: Friday, October 21 at 11am, if not sold prior
  • Agency: Kempsey Stock & Land
  • Agent: Ian McGoldrick
  • Phone: 0412 710 612
  • Inspect: Contact agent

This 14.48 hectare parcel of fertile and productive alluvial soil is located within the tightly held Kempsey CBD flood levee system, making it an extremely safe location.

