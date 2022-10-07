Property of the week: Lot 1 and 25 Smith Street, Kempsey

This 14.48 hectare parcel of fertile and productive alluvial soil is located within the tightly held Kempsey CBD flood levee system, making it an extremely safe location.
Situated on the outskirts of Kempsey, the land has bitumen frontage to both Smith Street and Gladstone Street.
The bustling town centre of Kempsey is within walking distance.
Well fenced and subdivided into several paddocks, the property is currently used for fattening bullocks, but would equally suit vealer production, hay/silage making or cropping.
There is a solid set of stockyards and town water is connected.
The property is to be offered for auction, if not sold prior, at 11am on Friday, October 21 at the luncheon room at the Kempsey Showgrounds.
For a private inspection, contact Ian McGoldrick.
