The NAIDOC week Burrun Dalai Family Fun Day has returned in full force with families from across the Macleay attending the event at Services Club Park.
Run by the Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation, the family event had been planned to run originally during NAIDOC week earlier in July but heavy rain led the event to be rescheduled.
Burrun Dalai CEO Dana Clarke said the family fun day was for the whole community.
"We really like to hold this event because it's significant," she said.
"The community love to come to this event and NAIDOC is really important to us as an Aboriginal agency."
The event was hit by light rain intermittently throughout the day but this time, rescheduling wasn't an option.
"If we had postponed it again, there's things that we lose money on that Burrun Dalai finances," Ms Clarke said.
"So we just thought we'd hold our breath and the ancestors would be kind to us and keep the rain away."
Provisions were put in place with stalls and marquees providing shelter to attendees but the wet weather didn't stop anyone from having fun.
Families could partake in face painting, reptile viewings, competitions, bouncing castles and other games at stalls as well as enjoy a variety of free food provided.
There were also cultural activities such as weaving, dance and song that children could engage in.
"We wanted to incorporate this time a more cultural aspect," Ms Clarke said.
"For the Aboriginal community, it's really important that people get together."
