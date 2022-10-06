Plans for a new bridge in Bellbrook are underway, but the property it will be built on is yet to be decided.
While residents are desperate for a new access route after their main access, Toose Road, was closed due to a major landslip earlier this year, no one wants to see their property under construction.
Choosing the location of the new bridge is far from simple, but is a time sensitive matter for the farming community who have had their livelihoods and businesses disrupted for over six months.
Following floods in March this year, a major landslip closed Toose Road, isolating the small community of cattle farmers and property managers.
With Toose Road no-longer accessible, the families and farmers living in the area are unable to easily take their children to school or get their cattle out for sale.
Bellbrook farmers say the short-term solution at Fife's Creek currently in progress doesn't help the literal road block to their businesses, because the steep terrain is not suitable for cattle trucks.
The most likely option for a long-term solution is a new bridge, but where the bridge is to be built is yet to be set in stone (or concrete).
Not only is council considering the effected community, impacts on landowners and the environment, Aboriginal sacred land, engineering expert opinions - they are gearing up for a multi-million dollar project.
It is not ideal for any of the five families living in the area to have a bridge and accompanying roads going through their property, however, as the project continues to exceed timelines and budget, a decision needs to be made.
Residents Newman Hollis and Shane Warwick have voiced their frustration that work on the long-term solution is not yet underway.
Property Manager, Mr Hollis, is concerned about the amount of years it may take for the bridge to be complete, and is eager to see "machines moving dirt".
Cattle farmer, Mr Warwick, wants confirmation of where the bridge is to be built for "clarity in the future".
"Wherever it goes, the people that it goes through their property don't want it, which you can understand, but the decision needs to be made," Mr Warwick said.
Resident John Toose is concerned that his property is the top pick, and wants to put a stop to it before work commences.
Bellbrook residents met with Kempsey Shire Council representatives in July to discuss long-term solutions under consideration.
During this meeting, a bridge on Toose's property was presented as one of a number of options, as a high ranking viability.
"I thought, I'll go home and have a look and think about it for a day or two," said Mr Toose, who has decided he does not want the bridge built on his land.
"I'm not big on where they're proposing to put a road through me, it's going to split my country in half. I'm going to have to sell 30 to 40 cattle to accommodate the road," he said.
As a lifelong local, and with his family in the area for "150 years", Mr Toose feels he knows the land well and wants to help with the decision making.
The farmer believes the proposed location is simply a line on a map, and wants council and experts to listen to those who have the lived experience of the land.
"We can see a lot more threats than opportunities," he said.
James Toose (John's son), who will inherit his father's property, does not want to see the bridge built on the Toose land, and hopes another option will be chosen, such as Tower Creek.
Father and son say they are not the most effected by the landslip and were able to get their cattle out recently when the water levels were low enough. They believe there are others more isolated in the area who would benefit if the bridge was built closer to their properties.
"Put it where it's needed. If they have to built a bridge - no one wants a bridge- put it where someone is going to gain a bit of benefit out of it," Mr Toose said.
Mr Toose expressed a multitude of concerns about the location, including the unstable land of the old river bed, the potential power of the water at the bend of the river, his cattle's wellbeing, the number of trees that would need to be cut down, access for free campers, an inefficient school bus route, and the surrounding rockface falling.
The landowner is concerned that the money spent on the bridge, if built on his property, will not provide benefits for the community.
"I just reckon it's in the wrong place and no one is going to get any real benefit out of it," he said.
Dylan Reeves, Kempsey Shire Council Manager Infrastructure, said that council is still working towards short and long term solutions for residents impacted by the Toose Road landslip.
"This has been a long, hard time for people who used to use Toose Road and I'm glad we are close to completing the new access road over the range which is the best short term option," Mr Reeves said.
As for the long term solution, council presented a variety of options to residents who were asked to provide feedback.
"From the combined feedback from the community and engineering investigation, the preferred solution selected by council is the Armadale Road Over Height Option, with an exact bridge location currently being investigated," Mr Reeves said.
"This route is subject to ongoing landholder consultation, however, engineering planning works have commenced."
Council has committed to updating residents once there is new information on the opening of the alternate route, the recruitment of a project manager and the engineering investigations.
The latest public updates on the Toose Road landslip from Kempsey Shire Council can be found on their website.
Relevant stories:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.