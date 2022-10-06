The Macleay Argus
In Depth

Bellbrook is in need of a new bridge, but where it will be built is yet to be confirmed

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Toose does not want the new Bellbrook bridge to be built on his property. Picture Ellie Chamberlain

Plans for a new bridge in Bellbrook are underway, but the property it will be built on is yet to be decided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.