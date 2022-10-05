The Macleay Argus

Police investigate armed robbery at Kempsey store

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:24am
As inquiries continue, police have released an image of two men who may be able to assist with their investigations. Photo supplied

The Mid North Coast Police District is currently investigating an armed robbery in Kempsey on Tuesday morning.

