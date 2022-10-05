Police investigate armed robbery at Kempsey store

The Mid North Coast Police District is currently investigating an armed robbery in Kempsey on Tuesday morning.
About 5.15am on Tuesday (October 4), a 58-year-old woman was working at a store on Smith Street, Kempsey, when two men forced entry to the premises.
Police have been told one of the men stole cash before the other man - armed with a metal bar - threatened the woman and unsuccessfully attempted to take her handbag.
The two men fled the scene and the woman contacted police.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police have released an image of two men who may be able to assist with their investigations.
Both men are described as being between 170cm to 175cm tall, of slim builds, and were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
