Kempsey koalas are set to benefit from a massive boost in state funding through the NSW Koala Strategy.
NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin announced plans for $1.25 million funding provided by the NSW Koala Strategy to go towards the conservation of koalas in the Kempsey and Port Macquarie area.
"The NSW Koala Strategy...identified 10 koala hotspots that we need to invest in and make sure that we support those populations for various reasons," Mr Griffin said.
"One of them is in Kempsey so it's a critically important area for the koala population.
"That's why I'm up here today to announce this funding of $1.25 million dollars of which a great portion of that will go directly into Kempsey to support the koala population there and be done through a collaboration with the council and community groups on the ground."
Included in the funding is $150,000 for Port Macquarie Hastings Council and Kempsey Shire Council to help reduce the amount of koala vehicle strikes.
The funding provided to councils will aim to help identify hotspots and install mitigation measures such as fencing or raising awareness.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the Koala Strategy funding is supporting the community to continue their koala conservation efforts.
"Our community is passionate about protecting the local koala population and partnerships like this enhance the efforts that are already underway across the region."
The funding is also set to include a regional partnership and $500,000 habitat restoration project with Koala Conservation Australia (KCA) who run the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
The funding for the Koala Hospital comes during it's busiest time in the year with breeding season seeing many koalas active near roads.
It's during this time that the hospital sees an increase in patients across the Mid North Coast especially with vehicle strikes.
The building for the new koala breeding facility is underway but additional conservation efforts are still needed to protect the species.
KCA General Manager Maria Doherty said that funding was welcome.
"It's absolutely awesome to get this money and it will just enable us to do so much more and we need to," she said.
The regional partnership funding for KCA will not only support the Koala Hospital but will also be used to support the employment of a Koala Officer.
Duties of this role will include ensuring projects across Port Macquarie and Kempsey incorporate local knowledge and are being strategically delivered.
"It's going to be wonderful because we are run very much on love, and cups of tea and cake."Ms Doherty said.
"It would be really good to get a scientist in to actually work on all those key project areas...so it's going to be really really useful and really well spent."
