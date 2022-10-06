The Macleay Argus

Craig Lobegeier implores help from Cricket NSW as cricket in regional areas faces uncertain future

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:08am, first published October 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Over the last five years, player and team numbers have dropped off significantly when it comes to Hastings cricket.

Sports Journalist

