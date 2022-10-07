The Macleay Argus

Mid North Coast women encouraged to book free breast screen this month

By Newsroom
October 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Senior Medical Officer Gillian McDowell and Radiographer Louise Dawson from BreastScreen. Picture supplied

With more than 220 women expected to be diagnosed in Mid North Coast Local Health District with breast cancer this year, BreastScreen NSW is urging eligible women this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to book their free breast screen.

Local News

