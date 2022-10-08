The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers captain Heidi Tamblyn backs future of female football competition

By Coastal Football Leagues
October 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi Tamblyn takes the ball down the field. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

Heidi Tamblyn sees a bright future for the Coastal League One Women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.