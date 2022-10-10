There is much more to signs than meets the eye and people have told us that signage in our Kempsey Shire needs to be better. In fact, in the first two rounds of engagement, many people told us that our current signage was not sufficient.
Installing new signs and replacing outdated ones can beckon more visitors to our area, our business and our attractions. Clear and consistent messaging is important to delivering a better tourist experience.
Now Council has a draft Signage Strategy on public exhibition. Within this document are concepts for new street signs, Shire entrance welcome signage, new township entry signs and dual naming with Dunghutti language.
We really want our signs to be valued, engaging and essential, so I encourage you to tell Council what you think of the styles and directions set out in the strategy.
Council also recognised the need for a new Signage Policy to provide guidance on how to plan and obtain approvals for signs, which you can also have your say on.
Let us get our Shire's signage looking good. Fill out the survey and tell us if you agree with the proposed actions. Go to ksc.pub/signs
Councillors, senior Council staff and I will be visiting Kundabung on Thursday 20 October to speak with residents.
We will be workshopping what has been delivered in this area, reviewing the impacts and effects of flooding and discussing what should happen next in Kundabung.
We will also be answering your questions placed in the Your Say Macleay portal. Are there any Council issues that concern most Kundabung residents? Is the Picnic Area and Boat Ramp on Maria River or the Hall in need of discussion?
This is a structured workshop and residents are asked to tell us of their attendance and submit questions to Council at Your Say Macleay.
For those attending, I will be at the Kundabung Community Hall on Thursday 20 October for the meet and mingle with Councillors and staff from 4pm. The workshop begins at 5pm.
