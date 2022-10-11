The Macleay Argus

Column: Great Scott, the bridge is out (temporarily)

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:52am, first published 1:00am
The work to replace Robinsons Bridge on Summer Island Road used innovative techniques. Picture supplied

Many of the shires timber bridges need replacing so they are better prepared for floods. Kempsey Shire Council is replacing Scotts Bridge as part of the bridge replacement program.

