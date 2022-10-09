The Macleay Argus

Surfers memorial paddle out held at South West Rocks for Chris 'Davo' Davidson

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:30am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paddle out is held for Chris 'Davo' Davidson at Trial Bay, South West Rocks. Picture Penny Tamblyn.

A traditional paddle out ceremony was performed this afternoon (Sunday 9 October) in memory of Australian surfer, Chris 'Davo' Davidson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.