The independent regulator has set Kempsey Shire's rate peg for 2023-24 financial year to a maximum increase of 3.7%.
The NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) rate peg for each council across the state ranges from 3.7% to 6.8%, depending on its population growth.
Kempsey Shire has been set the 3.7% rate increase maximum with the change of population sitting at a mere 0.6%.
It possible for council to apply for a special rate variation to increase the rate peg, however, Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville says these applications are rarely applied for.
"Councillors could resolve to have no rate increase, a part increase, or the maximum pegged rate of 3.7%...based on financial need," Cr Hauville said.
Revenue from rates represents one of the main sources of income for councils in NSW.
The rate peg protects ratepayers from excessive rate increases by setting the maximum percentage councils can increase their income from rates by.
It also ensures councils receive a far amount of income from rates to provide services to their communities, and with inflation rising, councils are facing increased costs in delivering these services.
"No-one wants a rate increase. No Councillor would want to have to set a rate increase unless it is very necessary. At present inflation is above 6% and is expected to peak, according to AMP economists, at 7.2% in December," said Mayor Hauville.
IPART Chair Carmel Donnelly says the tribunal has taken higher inflation into consideration while also trying to limit the level of rate increases ratepayers are facing.
IPART does not set the actual rates that households and businesses pay, which is a decision for councils and their communities. However, councils must set those rates to ensure that the change in total rates income stays below the rate peg limit.
Kempsey Shire Council as an organisation will not make a decision until next year.
"Councillors in the new year must decide on what any appropriate increase will be. We will be required to look at all options based on considered staff advice. It will not be an easy decision due to balancing the impact on the community of a rate increase with the need to maintain the services provided by Council." Cr Hauville said.
IPART is reviewing the methodology it will use to set the rate peg from 2024-2025.
It is calling for public submissions with an issues paper available on IPART's website, with submissions open until November 4, 2022.
"We will be looking at new approaches to setting the rate peg that reflect, as far as possible, changes in inflation and local government costs, while continuing to protect ratepayers from excessive rate increases," Ms Donnelly said.
IPART will also consult with stakeholders during workshops in November. A draft report will be released in February 2023 setting out draft findings and recommendations.
There will be an opportunity for further submissions on the draft report and a public hearing early in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.