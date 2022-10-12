The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire Councillors to attend policy-making conference this month

October 12 2022
All nine councillors are expected to attend the annual LGNSW Conference this month. Pictured (L-R) Councillors Simon Ferguson, Kerri Riddington and Mayor Leo Hauville. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Kempsey Shire Council's motions regarding Rural Fire Service assets, 'Ghost DA's' and the education on the role of council have been adopted by Local Government NSW (LGNSW) to be addressed at the upcoming annual conference.

