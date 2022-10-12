Kempsey Shire Councillors to attend policy-making conference this month

Kempsey Shire Council's motions regarding Rural Fire Service assets, 'Ghost DA's' and the education on the role of council have been adopted by Local Government NSW (LGNSW) to be addressed at the upcoming annual conference.
All nine councillors from Kempsey Shire Council are set to attend the LGNSW Annual Conference held on October 23-25 in the Hunter Valley.
The event is a key opportunity for councils across the state to debate issues that shape the way the LGNSW is governed.
It is the main policy making event for the local government sector in NSW. Motions passed at the conference will become resolutions, which eventually form LGNSW policy and guide advocacy.
Kempsey Shire Council's submissions have been accepted into the LGNSW Business Paper to be debated at the conference.
The motions brought to the table by Kempsey Council will focus on Rural Fire Service assets, development in the shire and education on the role of council.
Kempsey Shire Mayor, Leo Hauville, said he is "very pleased" all councillors will be attending the conference.
"This conference of representatives from 126 councils across NSW will provide direction on the policies of the organisation and its joint advocacies to the State and Federal governments," he said. "All councillors will be given the opportunity to have input to making the best future for local government in NSW."
For the second consecutive year, Councillor Arthur Bain will represent Kempsey Shire Council as Voting Delegate at the conference.
At last month's Ordinary Council Meeting, Cr Bain self nominated, telling fellow councillors he is committed to representing council as a whole.
Councillor Kerri Riddington, who found last year's conference "really valuable", will be the second Voting Delegate for Kempsey Shire Council.
