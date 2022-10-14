The Mid North Coast region deserves a pat on the back for putting on a fabulous show of activities for visitors and locals to enjoy during the school holidays.
My sister, her husband and my nieces came over from Perth to visit over two weeks and were kept busy with a schedule that I drew up for them.
This itinerary came together by doing minimal online research.
I quickly discovered there were a whole host of activities to be enjoyed across our region.
In Port Macquarie we did the coastal walk, went surfing at Flynns Beach, spotted marine life in rock pools at Shelly Beach, went strawberry picking, explored Sea Acres Rainforest via the boardwalk, participated in beach yoga at Town Beach, went on a sunset river cruise, saw a variety of animals at the zoo and visited the Koala Hospital.
Further afield, we went on a farm tour in Comboyne, had fun finding the exit at Bago Maze, watched whales breach from Trial Bay Gaol at South West Rocks and dined out at fabulous eateries in Laurieton.
For those adventure seekers - the recently opened WildNets looked like it was very popular with holidaymakers and visitors.
I applaud all the organisations involved for the work they've done in this space, to promote our region and the activities on offer for all to enjoy.
Cafes also seemed to benefit from the influx of visitors. When I went out to do a story about trade, many workers were too busy to chat, as they were pumping out food and drink for customers.
There's still more to come for young families in our region.
I am personally looking forward the transformation of Livvi's Place, Westport Park into a water park.
I know my son will be one of the first to run wildly through the play equipment on offer there.
I'm sure it will be at the top of the bucket list the next time family comes to visit.
