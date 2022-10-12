The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Cricket Association gears up for a big season ahead as it gets underway this weekend

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macleay Valley Cricket Association in their new uniform. From left to right: Flynn Mainey, Angus Sutherland, Harry Dowling, Beau Mainey, MVCA president Mark Smee, Riley Mitchell, Ciara Peters and Phoebe Laws. Picture by Mardi Borg

The Macleay Valley Cricket Association (MVCA) is gearing up for a big season ahead as the players don a brand new uniform for the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.