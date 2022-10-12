The Macleay Valley Cricket Association (MVCA) is gearing up for a big season ahead as the players don a brand new uniform for the occasion.
The 2022/23 season will begin this Saturday (October 15), with the first grade sides getting ready for a newly amalgamated Two Rivers First Grade Competition that features a collaboration with the Hastings River District Cricket Association.
Macleay will be represented in first grade by four teams - Nulla, Rovers, South West Rocks and Frederickton - with all sides preparing to face off in the first round of the inaugural season this weekend.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee said he's hoping for a more consistent season.
"It's been a hard couple of years with the COVID-19 outbreaks and the wet weather, so we're hoping for a more consistent season to give everyone a chance to get back into the swing of things," he said.
Smee said the new uniforms look "terrific", while the Macleay Valley also aims to mark a new era with a fresh playing strip.
"Part of the reason why we've got the new strips is to lift up our identity a bit, to give everyone a sense of belonging and to be a bit more modern with the way that we do things," he said.
Smee is hopeful the Two Rivers First Grade Competition will generate some much-needed interest around cricket in both regions.
"Everyone's been really keen to see an injection of enthusiasm at that top level of cricket, and that will hopefully filter down to the rest of the grades as well," he said.
Macleay Valley players Ciara Peters and Phoebe Laws will play first grade this season, with Laws playing for South West Rocks and Peters representing the Rovers.
Peters and Laws recently represented North Coastal Zone (a team comprising players from the Mid North Coast, North Coast and Far North Coast) in the Under-16s Female Country Championships on the Central Coast.
Laws had a very successful carnival, achieving a four fa in addition to scoring her highest runs in an innings (24), while Peters came away with a wicket.
Both girls will be playing for MVCA in the under-15s Interdistrict competition, where MVCA will play teams from Hastings and Manning.
Harry Dowling and Beau Mainey, who have both been representing MVCA since they were nine-years-old, will once again represent MVCA in the under-17s Interdistrict competition.
Flynn Mainey (Nulla), Angus Sutherland (Rovers) and Riley Mitchell (Rovers) have also had a busy off-season, training in the Mid North Coast Academy under the guidance of regional coach Adam Broderick.
All three boys have recently trialled for the Youth Championship Squad in their respective age divisions, with Mainey and Sutherland in the under-13's squad and Mitchell in the under-15s.
These teams have not been announced yet, but if selected, the boys will play a four day carnival before Christmas and also have two rounds before the carnival on November 27, with Kempsey set to host the second round on December 11.
The Macquarie Coast Stingers will also hit the fields this weekend for the Regional Big Bash twenty20 cricket tournament, with Beau Mainey, Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger set to represent the Macleay.
The Macleay Valley Cricket Association will be holding rep trials for under-11s, under-13s, under-15s and under-17s at Eden Street nets at 4pm this Friday (October 14) for anyone who is looking sign up.
